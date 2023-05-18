- No more Vortex interruptions for Frost Beam on touchscreen devices
- Crafted gear can have two types of elemental damage
- Fire Lily bonuses now match the item description
- Magnetic Trap damage is now properly enhanced by the 4-piece Havoc set bonus
- Demolitionist 2-piece set bonus is now accurate
- Reduced lag for the Stormcaller set
- Bug fixed with customized inputs
Eternium update for 18 May 2023
Release Notes for v1.6.6
