Eternium update for 18 May 2023

Release Notes for v1.6.6

18 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • No more Vortex interruptions for Frost Beam on touchscreen devices
  • Crafted gear can have two types of elemental damage
  • Fire Lily bonuses now match the item description
  • Magnetic Trap damage is now properly enhanced by the 4-piece Havoc set bonus
  • Demolitionist 2-piece set bonus is now accurate
  • Reduced lag for the Stormcaller set
  • Bug fixed with customized inputs

