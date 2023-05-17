2.01.03 patch notes

- Fixed random puzzles not resizing correctly when the resolution is changed.
- Fixed some puzzle UI element sizing and overlap issues.
- Changed hint fading to default to the original method of hint fading. Advanced hint fading must now be enabled manually.
- Fixed random puzzles not showing the size of the puzzle when the option to show the number and size of the puzzle is enabled.
- Changed how the random puzzle generator menu works to better communicate that random puzzle complexity cannot be selected when the size of the puzzle is 30 x 30.
- Fixed a crash that happened when the first puzzle of a game session was started with no advanced assist options enabled and then said advanced assist options were enabled mid-puzzle.
