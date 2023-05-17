 Skip to content

Nonozle update for 17 May 2023

2.01.03 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed random puzzles not resizing correctly when the resolution is changed.
  • Fixed some puzzle UI element sizing and overlap issues.
  • Changed hint fading to default to the original method of hint fading. Advanced hint fading must now be enabled manually.
  • Fixed random puzzles not showing the size of the puzzle when the option to show the number and size of the puzzle is enabled.
  • Changed how the random puzzle generator menu works to better communicate that random puzzle complexity cannot be selected when the size of the puzzle is 30 x 30.
  • Fixed a crash that happened when the first puzzle of a game session was started with no advanced assist options enabled and then said advanced assist options were enabled mid-puzzle.

