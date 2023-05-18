Update 0.49.80b: Released!

Hi!

Build v0.49.80b is now released!

Summary:

Expanded Vehicle Damage System, Body Part System Overhaul, New Vehicle: Clinton Evader GT

Interface/Controls:

-Fixed: Issue where Tutorial Pop-Up may interfere with Photo-Mode, causing a softlock.

Vehicle Stats:

(Note: Stats are a representation of performance.

They do not affect the physics in any way, unless noted in physics.

Our goal is to get stats as close to the actual performance of the vehicles.)

-N/A

Gameplay:

-Modified: Damage System. Vehicles no longer uses a threshold determination per hit to determine if the vehicle is wrecked.

Vehicles start with 100% health, with health being detracted based on momentum of collision and vehicle's strength.

Visuals:

-TBA

Camera:

-TBA

Environments:

-N/A

Arcade:

-N/A

Career:

-N/A

Vehicles:

-Added: Clinton Evader GT, a british sports car.

-Added: All vehicles now have hinges on body parts and can be unlocked through impacts.

-Added: All vehicles can now be detached into large sections if impacts are severe.

-Modified: All vehicle model UVs have been modified. Vehicles like Ryu Celeste now have proper UVs for the spoiler.

-Modified: All vehicle vinyls have been modified. Custom Templates have all been updated to reflects this change.

Right, Top and Left sides of vehicle have shifted about 31 pixels down. Update your custom vinyls accordingly.

Customization:

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Trunk Lip 1

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Trunk Wing 1

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Front Bumper 1

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Front Bumper 2

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Front Bumper 3

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Front Bumper 4

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Front Bumper 4A

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Front Bumper 5

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Front Bumper 5A

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Chassis Wing 1

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Headlight 1

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Headlight 2

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Hood 1

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Hood 2

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Vinyls: GT-Type-1

-Added: Clinton Evader GT: Vinyls: GT-Type-1_RC

-Added: Bourne GT-M: Vinyls: GT-Front_RC

-Added: Bourne GT-M: Vinyls: GT-Inverted_RC

-Added: Bourne GT-M: Vinyls: GT-Rear_RC

-Added: Bourne GT-M: Vinyls: GT-USA

-Added: Bourne GT-M: Vinyls: GT-RC

-Added: SRA Inferno: Rear Fender 1

-Added: SRA Inferno: Rear Fender 2

-Added: SRA Inferno: Rear Fender 3

-Added: SRA Inferno: Rear Fender 4

-Added: Ryu Celeste: Trunk Wing 1

-Fixed: Issue where roof mounted missiles could not be installed on vehicles.

-Fixed: Issue where Ryu Celeste Vinyls do not match the vehicle, black bars can be seen.

NOTE: Some Celeste Vinyls have been removed. You will get a warning that the vehicle's vinyl cannot be found.

Sponsors:

-N/A

Physics:

-Modified: Friction surface values

AI:

-N/A

Performance:

NOTE: "Experimental" are not confirmed yet to assist in performance.

-N/A

Events:

-N/A

Audio/Music:

-N/A

Photo Mode:

-N/A

Profiles:

-Added: Game now recognizes if you have seen the tutorials, and will save this information to your profile.

Tutorial pop-up will only show once.

-Fixed: Issue where game does not detect "Test.sav" in game saves folder. It will instead only detect the latest ".sav" file.

This caused issues where if players create copies/backups or add extra saves in the save folder, it will load the last written/modified save instead of "Test.sav".

Symptoms of this include glitched vehicle setups, incorrect colors, and other issues.

Developer Notes:

-N/A

This Build Known Issues (We are currently working or planning to address these later):

-Vehicles can hit and drive over each other (Colliders not final)

-Wreck Messages are inaccurate (Shows more than 1 vehicle wrecked when a car is wrecked by player)

Previous Known Issues:

-Players can pause during event intro

-Sometimes Car Cam replaces Track Cam before race begins.

-Flickering Headlights

-Headlights seen through vehicles in some parts.

-Player respawns in incorrect locations, or under the map. This also affects your current racing position. This is more likely to happen with faster cars and drifting alot.

-In dense traffic, vehicles may still spawn on top of each other.

-You can pause the game in tutorials and after finishing the race.

-Game starts lagging after long gameplay.

-Vehicles can get stuck on end due to box colliders.

-Nitro animation does not stop when pausing the game.

-No caps to suspension and wheel dimensions.

-Stats exceed vehicle info box.

-Event setting allows for beacon selection as FBs, but beacons do not exist in the game currently.

-Signs in Figure 8 Loop, are not solid.

-Sometimes, AI have trouble driving their vehicle (Fishtails on long straights, not braking, or turning enough).

-Control Display Appears in Title Screen when leaving event.

-Not All Vehicles have an Interior

-CC Test Driver vehicles will appear in events that are not possible for them to be in

(This is the default vehicles to load when the game has a lower amount of vehicles to choose from).

-Some Career Events may be impossible to enter due to restrictions and limited vehicles.

-On player vehicle finish, vehicle may skid / keep handbrake on.

-Oxford One does not have proper Livery Decal Placement.

-Ryu Ultra III Duraform Bumpers have improper texturing in some areas.

-Textures on rear of Inferno are distorted.

-Smoke particles left by missiles disappear prematurely.

-Inconsistencies in settings in visual settings menu.

-Issues involving setting the Screen Resolution

-Sometimes music doesn't end when leaving before race starts.

-Drafting bonus is inconsistent.

-Some environment sfx are not affected by sfx settings.

-In some circumstances, vehicles may be stuck in higher gears when they should shift down for faster acceleration.

-The following stats do not currently function:

"Most Drivers Wrecked In One FB"

"Total Track Shortcuts Activated"

"Total Track Switches Activated"

"Total Track Explosives Activated"

"Longest Boost"

"Longest Drift"

"Longest Airtime"