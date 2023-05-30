 Skip to content

Candle Knight update for 30 May 2023

Play Candle Knight on your Steam Deck!

Candle Knight update for 30 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Looking forward to playing Candle Knight on the Steam Deck? We're happy to announce that you can!

After testing the controller support internally we've seen that Candle Knight runs great on the Steam Deck and it delivers one of the best ways to play Candle Knight. If you want to play at 60 fps we recommend putting the Graphics Settings to Low, if you're okay with 30 fps, you can adjust the Graphics Settings to Medium.

We're working hard to get the Steam Deck Verified check as soon as possible, but in the meantime, rest assured, we're very happy on how Candle Knight plays on the Deck.

Stay tuned for further updates! We're just 2 days away from release now!

