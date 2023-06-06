 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dragon Castle: The Board Game update for 6 June 2023

We are back online!

Share · View all patches · Build 11257028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New online service integration completed.

Changed files in this update

Dragon Castle: The Board Game Content PC Depot 1074301
  • Loading history…
Depot: Dragon Castle: The Board Game MAC Depot 1074302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link