5.7.0 Patch Notes
Features
- Chaperone Auto Fade Out Height based
- When head ducks below configurable height for >5 seconds chaperone will fade out, allows dynamically disabling chaperone if you say sit down in your play area
- note This currently doesn't really respect space drag, so will only properly work while you are not drug away from origin
- note This will disable chaperone and fade distance chaperone features while this is enabled (and are as such disabledin the UI [The fade distance is 0.4m while standing with this feature])
- Volume Slider in setting tab
- note currently does not affect alarm volume
Bug Fixes
- HMD not found error (and other steamvr init errors)
- if we detect a steamvr error on bootup now we will log and otherwise ignore the errors. It appears as though steamvr may throw the errors incorrectly during startup or there is a race condition internal to steamvr in some setups.
