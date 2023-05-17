 Skip to content

OVR Advanced Settings update for 17 May 2023

5.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11257004

Patchnotes via Steam Community

5.7.0 Patch Notes

Features

  • Chaperone Auto Fade Out Height based
  • When head ducks below configurable height for >5 seconds chaperone will fade out, allows dynamically disabling chaperone if you say sit down in your play area
  • note This currently doesn't really respect space drag, so will only properly work while you are not drug away from origin
  • note This will disable chaperone and fade distance chaperone features while this is enabled (and are as such disabledin the UI [The fade distance is 0.4m while standing with this feature])
  • Volume Slider in setting tab
  • note currently does not affect alarm volume
Bug Fixes
  • HMD not found error (and other steamvr init errors)
  • if we detect a steamvr error on bootup now we will log and otherwise ignore the errors. It appears as though steamvr may throw the errors incorrectly during startup or there is a race condition internal to steamvr in some setups.

