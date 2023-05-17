30XX 0.54 Patch Notes - May 17, 2023

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.54 revises 30XX's HQ space (and the way it develops as you play 30XX), lets you find the corpse of your previous character mid-run to reclaim an item you held, makes earlygame Memoria acquisition smoother, and makes Dally's Gift more interesting early!

Most of these changes are aimed at smoothing out the new player experience - let us know what you think! Thanks for playing.

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES:

We've updated HQ! HQ now takes place in a new tileset, high above the Earth - a last refuge for you and your team while you gather the strength to challenge Ellie's Guardians. HQ has been fully revised in terms of visual theming and layout.

HQ now unfolds as you play 30XX, instead of being fully unlocked all at once.

Most content has multiple unlock methods - a game clear will unlock all of it immediately, and players with an existing game clear shouldn't need to reclear to see everything.

Existing players will likely see most, if not all, of HQ unlocked from the start. Enterprising players might be able to slip around the locks and access content early.

Added several new dialogue flags for Alexia, Delta, and Dally. In general, characters now have something useful to say the first time you meet them, and Alexia usually has a comment when something new appears in HQ. We've also updated the dialogue box display - it's now larger, allowing for more text per panel, and larger font.

One area of HQ is still under construction - it's for next update.

Added a Memoria Bonus when finishing a run! This bonus scales with how far you make it into the run, and adds a sizeable bonus for a full completion. (This is intended both as a general boost to unlock rate and a targeted boost to unlock rate early in progression.)

We've re-implemented 20XX's Corpse mechanic. When you die in a Standard, non-Challenge run, you'll leave a corpse behind - in your next run, that corpse will be somewhere in your run (preferring the stage you died in). If you find it, you'll be able to reclaim either a Core or an Aug you had when you died.

(Experimental) Redesigned Dally's Gift Rank 1. Instead of offering low-value Augs, Dally's Gift at rank 1 now offers a single Weapon at the start of the run. Additionally, Dally's Gift Rank 1 automatically unlocks without spending Memoria after your first run.

Autotank now begins runs with 40 HP stored. If you somehow get additional Subtank uses, they start with 20 HP each.

Adjusted the costs of a few early Memory Index unlocks to help out with early progression: Rite of Rebeginning (Autotank) costs reduced to 15/50/100/150 (from 30/100/150/200).

Dally's Gift costs reduced to 0/40/150 (from 20/75/150).

Salvaging Circuit costs increased to 10/50 (from 1/50). (Now that we have stronger earlygame Memoria gain, the "1" cost felt a little silly.)

Base Core Points increased to 10 (from 8).

Fixed a handful of issues involving Nina's Power Fusion update in online co-op.

Fixed an issue classifying Flaring Hysteria as a "less dicey" Prototype.

Advancing through dialogue is now done by pressing Attack (rather than Accept).

Fixed the almost-invulnerable-dummy at the end of a chunk granting score.

The Trader no longer sometimes offers to buy your Core Extender.

While not in HQ, currently held Scrap count is now part of the Pause screen alongside your Memoria, stats, and rerolls.

Loot Omega no longer benefits from Delta's +100% HP condition.

Laser Snakes (Beeg and not) now still segment properly with Delta's +100% HP condition active.

Charging Magnet now works with Edgewall and Grandmaster.

Kingseeker now allows you to pick up HP pickups for 0 HP (so you can restore NRG from them and trigger other on-HP-pickup effects, even though they don't heal). This curse still blocks the use of HP machines (for now).

Fixed Delta's "no healing" condition.

The "Powerful" Challenge Flavor now properly puts Ace's Techniques in their normal default positions.

Fixed an issue causing Crystal Pulse (Pulse + Crystal Wave) to not hit all enemies it passes through.

Fixed an issue causing Save & Quit to behave poorly with Autoloader (usually by giving you lots of extra nuts).

Reloading from Save and Quit now has proper level geometry where the boss room used to be, instead of an endless abyss.

Removed Lander's Essence from the Next Run shop item pool. (It's pretty low value since you start runs at full Health anyway.)

The One and Only now removes Zookeeper's Burden's penalty (to prevent the situation where TOAO rerolls all your Repros away, but you still can't attack.)

Sage Beam no longer works if your first Power slot is empty. (This is a buff.) This also resolves a weird interaction between Juice Beam and Sage Beam with Slot 1 empty.

Fixed a minor issue where purchasing the Smuggler's Beacon Memoria upgrade, then resetting HQ would result in a one-time Trader with no items for sale.

Fixed an issue where picking up The One and Only could look like it gives you copies of a Repro, then actually give you nothing.

Absolution's leftover Scythe no longer triggers a warning indicator.