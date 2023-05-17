May 17th Updated Test Build

Share · View all patches · Build 11256858 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The test branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

Improved turn summary popup

Steam Deck controller enhancements

Enabled Alliance victory for single player games

Full notes can be reviewed here:

https://github.com/MohawkGames/test_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Test%20Update%202023.05.17

These changes can be accessed on the test branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the test branch.