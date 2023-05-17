 Skip to content

Old World update for 17 May 2023

May 17th Updated Test Build

Build 11256858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The test branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

  • Improved turn summary popup
  • Steam Deck controller enhancements
  • Enabled Alliance victory for single player games

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/test_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Test%20Update%202023.05.17

These changes can be accessed on the test branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the test branch.

