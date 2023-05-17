Patch #2 - Performance and General Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11256805 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 20:26:11 UTC by Wendy

Good Evening we just prepared Patch 2 for you!

This patch got different changes, mostly focus on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here is the changelog:

▶️ Performance

Added Slider for Ai Train. You can now choose between different options.

-Added slight Optimizations on Stations

▶️ Localisation

Fixed some Localization Errors

Fixed Localization on some Windows that were German and didnt switch in English

Several other l10n-related bugfixes

▶️ Other fixes

Exchanged Windscreen of DT5

Added Field of View in Settings

Added Option to enable or disable Motion Blur

Minor Improvements regard DT5 windscreen flickering in darkness

Added Light for Passenger cabin, shouldn't look as grim now

Improved some Station Meshes

Fixed first round of Stop Signs from RA, MO, HB, BT, PA, FE, SZ, SL and HO

Fixed Schlump Track 2 Spawner which caused some Issues

Passenger should enter the Train correctly

Fixed Exit Side Announcements which were flipped

Changed Ai Train Behaviour

AI trains are now despawned in fail states (e. g. when passing red signals)

Changed BT Station slightly

▶️ Known Issues

Graphic SubSettings might not reflect ingame

Zoom in FreeFlight Camera is currently not working

Inner Cabine announcement Sounds not yet working

Let us know your feedback about the patch, we will start working on the next Patch asap and listen to your feedback.

Have a great evening and enjoy ;-)

!