Patch #2 - Performance and General Bug fixes

Good Evening we just prepared Patch 2 for you!
This patch got different changes, mostly focus on bug fixes and performance improvements.
Here is the changelog:
▶️ Performance
- Added Slider for Ai Train. You can now choose between different options.
-Added slight Optimizations on Stations
▶️ Localisation
- Fixed some Localization Errors
- Fixed Localization on some Windows that were German and didnt switch in English
- Several other l10n-related bugfixes
▶️ Other fixes
- Exchanged Windscreen of DT5
- Added Field of View in Settings
- Added Option to enable or disable Motion Blur
- Minor Improvements regard DT5 windscreen flickering in darkness
- Added Light for Passenger cabin, shouldn't look as grim now
- Improved some Station Meshes
- Fixed first round of Stop Signs from RA, MO, HB, BT, PA, FE, SZ, SL and HO
- Fixed Schlump Track 2 Spawner which caused some Issues
- Passenger should enter the Train correctly
- Fixed Exit Side Announcements which were flipped
- Changed Ai Train Behaviour
- AI trains are now despawned in fail states (e. g. when passing red signals)
- Changed BT Station slightly
▶️ Known Issues
- Graphic SubSettings might not reflect ingame
- Zoom in FreeFlight Camera is currently not working
- Inner Cabine announcement Sounds not yet working
Let us know your feedback about the patch, we will start working on the next Patch asap and listen to your feedback.
Have a great evening and enjoy ;-)
!
