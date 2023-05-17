 Skip to content

SubwaySim Hamburg update for 17 May 2023

Patch #2 - Performance and General Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11256805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Evening we just prepared Patch 2 for you!
This patch got different changes, mostly focus on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here is the changelog:

▶️ Performance

  • Added Slider for Ai Train. You can now choose between different options.
    -Added slight Optimizations on Stations

▶️ Localisation

  • Fixed some Localization Errors
  • Fixed Localization on some Windows that were German and didnt switch in English
  • Several other l10n-related bugfixes

▶️ Other fixes

  • Exchanged Windscreen of DT5
  • Added Field of View in Settings
  • Added Option to enable or disable Motion Blur
  • Minor Improvements regard DT5 windscreen flickering in darkness
  • Added Light for Passenger cabin, shouldn't look as grim now
  • Improved some Station Meshes
  • Fixed first round of Stop Signs from RA, MO, HB, BT, PA, FE, SZ, SL and HO
  • Fixed Schlump Track 2 Spawner which caused some Issues
  • Passenger should enter the Train correctly
  • Fixed Exit Side Announcements which were flipped
  • Changed Ai Train Behaviour
  • AI trains are now despawned in fail states (e. g. when passing red signals)
  • Changed BT Station slightly

▶️ Known Issues

  • Graphic SubSettings might not reflect ingame
  • Zoom in FreeFlight Camera is currently not working
  • Inner Cabine announcement Sounds not yet working

Let us know your feedback about the patch, we will start working on the next Patch asap and listen to your feedback.
Have a great evening and enjoy ;-)
!

