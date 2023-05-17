Barbaria 1.1.1 Patch - Restore your Realm!

A call to restore your realm!
Some of our recent balance changes affected the placement radius on tile entrances and some placement costs. Realms over capacity or with pieces in invalid locations will now be automatically removed, so if you haven’t updated your realm you may need to re-place structures or minions again.
Barbaria 1.1.1 Patch Notes:
- Automatically remove overlapping pieces when a realm is built
- Automatically remove pieces (lowest cost first) when tiles are over capacity
- Increase Champion and Zealot piece placement cost to 4
- Spawners only support 1 active minion at a time
- Cyclotaur destroys spear traps in 1 hit
- Fix level not completing after final tile is cleared
- Fix missing text on first age statue
- Fix errors when grabbing trophy from Age area
- Fix Breakable Wall Structure making impassable areas
Changed files in this update