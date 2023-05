We are already preparing a big patch that will add not only new situations with Arisha on the TSUNDERE MILFIN office map, but also add a new character. All DLC and patches will be free and available to everyone.

Your feedback is very important to us. Share your impressions and ideas for this and our other games. I read all messages and reviews ♥ What else needs to be added to the game?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2307220/TSUNDERE_MILFIN/