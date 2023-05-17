Pogo Rocket Out of Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 11256627 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy

After the long wait, Pogo Rocket is now officially out of early access!

Along with the 1.0.0r release comes with a multitude of features and bug fixes.

New Features:

Local Multiplayer

You can now play Pogo Rocket locally with up to 4 players at the same time. You can do this on a local machine, or by going through Steam Remote Play.

New Zone

The new zone in Pogo Rocket takes you through the aliens' mothership. This zone includes both old and new obstacles, and has a complete design rework from the original set of levels.

Final Boss

Pogo Rocket now has a final boss! By destroying this boss, you can beat the game (and enjoy a new set of cutscenes alongside it as well).

Full Changelog

Added & Removed

Added a button to the main menu to go to our website.

Added disintegrating blocks.

Added equipment feature with 4 options.

Added final cutscene & credits.

Added new alien boss.

Added new alien zone.

Added new layers to the background.

Removed controls button.

Removed antialiasing option (was causing severe lag issues).

Changes

Added a new menu for setting up multiplayer.

Changed The Rocket That Jumped Through Space into a main menu track.

Changed the modifier button to be used for both modifiers and upgrades (making it more obvious in the process).

Increased the amount of friction on walls.

Increased the resolution and re-rendered all of the backgrounds.

Increased the size of the win menu buttons.

Made it so that R opens the win menu so you can pause the game after beating a level.

Made it so that all tiles are randomized on level start, and are based on a weighted randomization system.

Made it so that pressing circle on a gamepad will close the main menu and win screen.

Made it so that the Pogo Rocket turns into a pixelated version when hitting the nondescript blockgame easter egg.

Reworked the entire audio system (improving performance and fixing many issues in the process).

Fixes & Optimization

Fixed a memory leak associated with freeing images from memory.

Fixed an issue that enabled the player to get the speed demon achievement in the level editor.

Fixed an issue when trying to launch after pausing the game.

Fixed an issue when trying to launch the Pogo Rocket with a controller.

Fixed an issue when trying to pause in the spooky room menu.

Fixed an issue where audio emitters would not be properly cleaned between levels.

Fixed an issue where gems and their hum would keep playing after they were destroyed.

Fixed an issue where instances would deactivate improperly with the camera lock modifier on.

Fixed an issue where laser walls would go through the outer walls in the level editor.

Fixed an issue where level names displayed improperly.

Fixed an issue where music would never play if the audio was set to 0 before relaunching.

Fixed an issue where objects could sometimes disappear at the edge of the camera.

Fixed an issue where pausing the game or going into the win screen caused the pogo rocket to not launch or get soft-locked.

Fixed an issue where pressing the A button on a gamepad to skip the beginning popup message would select the play button.

Fixed an issue where the Pogo Rocket wind sounds would keep playing.

Fixed an issue where the camera in the level editor was choppy.

Fixed an issue where the camera would not properly follow bosses after dying.

Fixed an issue where the charge bar disappears.

Fixed an issue where the erase data button flickered.

Fixed an issue where the game would attempt to allocate a 64-bit integer limit amount of RAM.

Fixed an issue where the level time would increment when the game was paused.

Fixed an issue where the outer walls in the level editor were not shown in thumbnail.

Fixed an issue where the player could be taken to the jumpscare room if pressing P in the level editor.

Fixed an issue where the turret boss would say phase 2 when dying.

Fixed an issue with the doppler effect not working.

Fixed issues related to the gem hitbox.

Greatly optimized directional audio system.

We want to thank you for enjoying Pogo Rocket, and we hope that all of you will join us for our next project!