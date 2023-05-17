Beta 1.0.2 Patch

A second patch to fix a few additional issues with the beta release along with a couple small changes. The full list is below.
Changes:
- Adjusted how defender groups are handled so that losing a defender will not cause the remaining defenders to head right to their new spots if they are currently trying to attack an enemy.
- Adjusted knockback from melee combat to reduce the chance of units falling through a block or the ground.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that could cause enemy archers to get stuck after shooting at defenders but running out of nearby targets before running out of ammo. Archers will now continue on in this case until another defender comes into range.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused units to jolt right back to climbing after being thrown off a block.
- Changed how the starting hard is handled to fix a couple issues people were having with older saves.
- Adjusted the code to cut down on some error propagation.
Changed files in this update