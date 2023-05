Share · View all patches · Build 11256497 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 19:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Here is a small fix for some issues that came up in last weeks patch.

Fixed lock up/delay on sleeping if regrow trees was turned on and lots of trees and bushes had been cut down

Fixed some armor values being set incorrectly

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.