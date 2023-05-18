 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 18 May 2023

v1.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11256375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the Twitch Integration feature and improved it for low viewer numbers
  • Fixed impostor mutation sometimes using a wrong unit in KotH
  • Reroll consumable no longer closes the secret shop after picking tokens in Sprint mode

Changed files in this update

Despot's Game Content Depot 1227281
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: MacOS Depot 1227282
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: Linux Depot 1227283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2089800 Depot 2089800
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2089801 Depot 2089801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2089802 Depot 2089802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link