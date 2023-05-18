- Fixed the Twitch Integration feature and improved it for low viewer numbers
- Fixed impostor mutation sometimes using a wrong unit in KotH
- Reroll consumable no longer closes the secret shop after picking tokens in Sprint mode
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 18 May 2023
v1.6.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
