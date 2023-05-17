BANG, NEW UPDATE IS HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 11256283 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 18:39:12 UTC by Wendy

CANINE v 1.2.1

LANGUAGES

• Added new languages: French / Italian.

• English text corrections.

OPTIONS

• At the request of the players, we have added an option to enable and disable FOV.

IMPROVEMENTS

• Added logo to the main menu.

• Adjusted parameters of Ruben and improved AI.

• Fixed a strange bug where Ruben could remain walking in the same spot without moving.

• Lighting improvements.

• Fixed minor bugs.

THANKS to our Patreon and Discord community. Please, if you're enjoying CANINE, consider leaving a review of the game. It's what helps us the most to grow on Steam.