 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CANINE update for 17 May 2023

BANG, NEW UPDATE IS HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 11256283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CANINE v 1.2.1

LANGUAGES

• Added new languages: French / Italian.
• English text corrections.

OPTIONS

• At the request of the players, we have added an option to enable and disable FOV.

IMPROVEMENTS

• Added logo to the main menu.
• Adjusted parameters of Ruben and improved AI.
• Fixed a strange bug where Ruben could remain walking in the same spot without moving.
• Lighting improvements.
• Fixed minor bugs.

THANKS to our Patreon and Discord community. Please, if you're enjoying CANINE, consider leaving a review of the game. It's what helps us the most to grow on Steam.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2334781 Depot 2334781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link