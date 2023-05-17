BANG, NEW UPDATE IS HERE!

CANINE v 1.2.1
LANGUAGES
• Added new languages: French / Italian.
• English text corrections.
OPTIONS
• At the request of the players, we have added an option to enable and disable FOV.
IMPROVEMENTS
• Added logo to the main menu.
• Adjusted parameters of Ruben and improved AI.
• Fixed a strange bug where Ruben could remain walking in the same spot without moving.
• Lighting improvements.
• Fixed minor bugs.
THANKS to our Patreon and Discord community. Please, if you're enjoying CANINE, consider leaving a review of the game. It's what helps us the most to grow on Steam.
