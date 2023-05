Share · View all patches · Build 11256208 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy

The game has been updated to version 4.4.17.

What's new:

Bug with Oliver's hint (if you encounter it, please load the last save before starting Point & Click Mode with the search for the key to the archive (before walking around the locations starts))

All found bugs and typos please send to our e-mail: NozoriGames@gmail.com or leave them in the Steam community.

Enjoy!

Noasaki & Orizori