VX Early Download

Share · View all patches · Build 11256041 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 07:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Agents!

You’re almost there! Only one day ahead before Early Access is finally open.

We’ve opened channels for an early download so that you may prepare

for the upcoming Early Access and jump into the game as soon as the servers open.

Just follow the steps below!

<Early Download>

■ Download Available from

PDT: May 18th 00:00 - Jun. 5th 07:59 (Pacific Daylight Time)

EDT: May 18th 03:00 - Jun. 5th 10:59 (Eastern Daylight Time)

BRT: May 18th 04:00 - Jun. 5th 11:59 (Brasilia Time)

UTC: May 18th 07:00 - Jun. 5th 14:59

BST: May 18th 08:00 - Jun. 5th 15:59 (British Summer Time)

CEST: May 18th 09:00 - Jun. 5th 16:59 (Central European Summer Time)

CST: May 18th 15:00 - Jun. 5th 22:59 (China Standard Time)

KST: May 18th 16:00 - Jun. 5th 23:59 (Korea Standard Time)

AET: May 18th 17:00 - Jun. 6th 00:59 (Australian Eastern Time)

■ Steam Setup Guide

▶ Installing Steam

※ Please uninstall any Alpha/Beta/Final Beta clients you may have installed before proceeding to install the Early Access client.

① Login to your Steam account using the Steam app.

② Visit the “VEILED EXPERTS” Steam store page.

③ Press the “Play Game” button to start setting up the game.

<Notice>

You need a Steam account to install VX through Steam.

Thank you.