Share · View all patches · Build 11255995 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 23:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

VoidTrain arrives at Hotfix #4 station (version 11771), and here's what we see there this time:

The area in the depot that prevented item pickup has been fixed.

Player characters were visible in building mode in the depot - fixed.

There was no message indicating a full inventory when picking up weapons from the weapon table - fixed.

Lighting in shaded areas of locations and trains has been improved.

New sounds for voidfishes have been added, making them quieter and less intrusive.

The texture of the sterilizer has been changed from a red cross to a neutral one.

It was impossible to demolish train modules through the construction console in the depot if the demolition key had been remapped - fixed.

The area where the tank bug spike will appear is now highlighted slightly in advance.

In cooperative play, the client player could encounter blocking bug with chests by repeatedly opening and closing them using the E and Esc keys - fixed.

The character animation with the hammer in the Void has been fixed (the character was positioned as if in gravity area).

The client player couldn't explode voidflowers, engage brakes, or break energy cells of outposts if they were beyond a certain distance from them - fixed.

Crafting the grappling hook before the intended quest no longer breaks the quest system.

A blocking bug that prevented picking up a reward chest in the puzzle islands and continuing the quest has been fixed.

The issue with the grappling hook sinking into surfaces, flying around the location, and bouncing off the floor has been fixed.

A resource exploit using shotguns and resource clusters has been fixed.

It was possible to obtain the revolver earlier than intended in the storyline (through the armory table) - fixed.

Rofleemos disappeared after upgrading the wagon or moving beds - fixed.

The incorrect display of crafting time when assigning a worker-Rofleemo who boosts crafting speed has been fixed.

A potential fix for the inability to exit the crafting interfaces has been implemented; please report if you encounter the issue again.

One of the reported crashes has been fixed.

Floor decorations were not functioning properly (objects could not be placed on two types of floors) - fixed.

Various visual flaws in the level design of depot locations have been fixed.

Not all Rofleemos were displayed in the workers list - fixed.

Rofleemos without beds will no longer be ejected from the train upon entering the depot or when losing their beds in the depot. They can also remain at their workstations if the bed is lost during the journey.

If there was a Rofleemo without a bed on the train, they will now automatically occupy a newly built bed. Additionally, if a Rofleemo without a bed is kicked from the train, another Rofleemo (without bed) will immediately occupy the vacant bed.

In some cases, if there were 4 beds on the train, the game only allowed inviting 3 Rofleemos - this fixed.

The VFX of gas balloon and fire extinguisher explosions have been improved.

The next train stops will include:

Rebalancing of the tank-bug from the arena islands.

Fixing the Speed quest (temporary solution - wait for the engine to deplete the existing ice and add new ice, the quest will continue afterward).

Fixing issues with items clipping into the floor or through the environment.

Resetting crafting in coop play if something is being crafted on a different workbench.

We are currently investigating the issue with connectiion problems from certain regions (South Africa being the most frequent case; temporary solution - VPN) - unfortunately, we are awaiting a response from the online system devs and hope to address this as soon as possible once we are able to incorporate fixes into the project.

Addressing the problem with AI spawning at outposts and in the depot, which also led to quest system blocking bugs (final iterations of fixes).

Fixing VRAM/RAM leakage when interacting with the weapon table.

The possibility of losing quest amber on "The Creature" quest if the client picked it up and left the session.

Improving hitmarkers when hitting enemies (different hitmark scenarios).

Resolving character camera clipping through textures in tunnels and low locations when jumping + crouching.

…and more.

Thank you very much for playing VoidTrain and providing feedback. We would be grateful if you leave a review - it really helps us!