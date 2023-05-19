Pixelmancer Update 0.56 - Multiplayer, Dynamic Events & Moby!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.56!

Added 4 player local multiplayer! (Pick up an additional controller and join! For online play you can use Steam Remote Play feature)

Added Moby! (Moby is part of the new companions that spawn in the new dynamic event system. Moby will come and join your adventure sometimes, he's a very good dog)

Added Shadowbeasts (Shadowbeasts are played by players 2, 3, 4)

Added new dynamic event system (This system completely randomises events on when they spawn in your level, there are both bad and good events that can spawn)

Added companions

Soul hunters no longer counts towards the enemy counter to pass the level

Soul hunter zerg rush has a rare chance of spawning through dynamic event system

Slightly increased all Player stats

Slightly increased all Pixie stats

Slightly increased all Stadie stats

Slightly increased all Honey stats

Slightly increased all Anima stats

Improved particle effect system to support custom sprites (You can see this in action with Moby's healing trail)

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

Multiplayer was a massive project to include into the game, unfortunately it's not online multiplayer but you can play online up to 4 players thanks to Steam Remote Play Together feature, there are other third party software out there as well that supports online local multiplayer

The way multiplayer works is that additional players (2 - 4) will play as "Shadowbeasts", they can join any time in your adventure and their upgrades start at level 1. The longer they survive the stronger they'll get (The number next to their health bar is their level).

Multiplayer is a double-edged sword, having additional players is an unfair advantage as it makes your team very strong, especially early game. I've designed a fun system where any time a shadowbeast dies, they will spawn a shadow portal. An enemy will spawn every second until the portal closes on its own. The portal's life duration increases based on the shadowbeast's level

Shadowbeast players can respawn manually after 10 seconds by pressing "Start" again, they will start from level 1 again and survive their way up to get stronger

In addition to multiplayer, I've created a new Dynamic Event System where a soul hunter can randomly raid your adventure as well as a soul hunter zerg. They have a low chance of appearing in your adventures. Thanks to the new dynamic event system, the soul hunter zerg is a separate event and has a very low chance of appearing.

Also, my favourite part of the new system is that you can also get good events now

Introducing Moby, (Meg's very good doggie)

I've wanted to add Moby into my game for a long time and now he has arrived today on Meg's birthday. Moby is part of the new dynamic event system as a good event

Moby is a healer and immortal, he will randomly join your adventure and start sending you and your pets a lot of love to make sure you reach to the end of your level