Pistol Mix Update

Hey there Heroes!

Thank you to our Pistol Whip community as we continue the Open Beta phase of Pistol Mix, our official modding tool. Our team has received some truly fantastic feedback from all of you heroes, and we are hard at work on tailoring the tool to better match the feedback we are receiving.

To make sure these changes are polished, our team has made the decision to adjust the launch date for the tool to June 14th, 2023. This will allow our developers to make adjustments and craft an even better version of Pistol Mix for modders and players alike, thanks to all the wonderful suggestions we have received from all of you.

For those of you looking forward to creating or playing modded content on May 31st, have no fear! The Open Beta is still ongoing, and you can dive into the action today to help us as we continue to shape the tool at https://pistolwhip.gg/.

Thank you once again for all of the love and support you have shown our team and the Pistol Mix tool.

Love,

Cloudhead Games