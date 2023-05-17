 Skip to content

Bonfire Peaks update for 17 May 2023

v1.2.23.05.17

Build 11255854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Prevent unintended solution to level Drop Box
  • Fix a startup state that triggered a new game even if save data existed
  • Fix determinism issue when [spoiler]arrows collide with crates in mid-air[/spoiler]
  • Fix a few edge cases where [spoiler]crates joined by arrows would behave unexpectedly[/spoiler]
  • Fix for an edge case where the player could both climb onto and lift [spoiler]a multi-crate structure[/spoiler] in 1 move

Changed files in this update

