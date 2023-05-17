- Prevent unintended solution to level Drop Box
- Fix a startup state that triggered a new game even if save data existed
- Fix determinism issue when [spoiler]arrows collide with crates in mid-air[/spoiler]
- Fix a few edge cases where [spoiler]crates joined by arrows would behave unexpectedly[/spoiler]
- Fix for an edge case where the player could both climb onto and lift [spoiler]a multi-crate structure[/spoiler] in 1 move
Bonfire Peaks update for 17 May 2023
v1.2.23.05.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
