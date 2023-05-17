Wild West Dynasty - A new dawn

Hello cowboys and cowgirls!

We are back again. As already announced, we have a big update for Wild West Dynasty. First, we apologise for the inconvenience that so much time has passed, but there was some work to be done. We have listened to the criticism and focussed on the most important points. Virtually jacking up the carriage, removing everything, the draft horses watched with interest as a group of cowboys examined each part closely and then reinstalled it.

So, what happened?

Performance has been tweaked and improved at every turn.

The visuals have been substantially reworked. This has been accompanied by several changes and improvements in the game world.

Some far-reaching changes have also been made to the gameplay, which are intended to offer an optimised gameplay experience and give you more freedom much earlier in the game..

There is now a First Person View.

Numerous bugs have been catalogued and wiped out.

A lot has been done and hopefully it will be noticeable when you pick up and play the game again. But we don't want to stop there, and we hope that we have put the game on a solid foundation on which to continue its development.

We thank you for your tireless patience and for the feedback, which has been a great help to us.

ATTENTION: If you are a returning player and want to use an old save game: Please be advised that you might be able to start the game with an older save, but it can lead to unexpected results or crashes.

We strongly suggest that you start a new game.

And now, without further ado, the long list of updates:

ADDED

First person mode.

Tech tree added. (WIP)

New ambient sounds.

The player can now build, modify, and destroy fences. Fences have an autofill option.

Charlie, a trusty and brave carriage horse. Charlie will await you after you visited Mum’s grave.

The player can now buy a horse at Taxation’s corral.

The player can now place decorations like caskets, lamps, or images on the wall. The player can now snap furniture to nearest wall (by holding the SHIFT button).

The player can now place worktables in the houses. Worktables have their own radial menu with separate items to craft.

New furniture now exists in the game.

Indicator info to every wall of the house.

The player can now destroy a house fully using an Axe.

Every interactable horse in the game has its own stamina level. The HUD is tracking horse stamina if the player is riding the horse.

The player can now take off clothes.

Added a footstep ground tracking system (WIP).

Added a bridge next to Taxation's embankment.

Added the option to shift a foundation on the "y" axis.

Added bigger foundation sizes.

Gathered some birds and freed them in the biome.

Mouse sensitivity settings.

Mouse Invert Y setting.

Added a heat-effect. (WIP)

Added a feature of auto-equipping tools of same type if present in the inventory.

Added a feature to refill lanterns (Present at Ed’s farm).

Added options for SSR.

Added options for SSR Transparency.

Added footstep audio when weapons are equipped.

Added a new cave location for the “Rich in Stone” quest.

Added option to build structures/furniture outdoors like benches (new category in radial menu).

Added a fade option to tips panel.

FIXED

The farm rotation is now stored and restored correctly after save/load.

Caught several NPCs and dragged them to the barber to remove their pink hairs.

Fixed an empty dialogue box for NPCs in the camp when addressed to.

Fixed the farm state (plant/claim) after an incomplete load.

Fixed an issue that lock the input when picking up items from farms.

Fixed missing potatoes on farms after loading.

Fixed double-farms spawner after loading.

Fixed overlapping quest info.

Fixed a camera issue after loading the game.

Fixed texture issues for NPCs on mid/long range rendering distance.

Fixed rendering problems for children hair on mid/short rendering distance.

Fixed a problem with the loading state of Mytree.

Fixed a problem with an uncuttable tree after loading (Mytrees quest).

Fixed a problem with players being locked in their own house if they build a prototype and lack materials to build a door.

Fixed an issue with dropping down after loading if player saved the game on horseback.

Fixed an issue with Treasure Chest that locked the player input if player was aiming on the chest.

Fixed several issues with game physics after loading a saved game.

Removed the camera rotation from the P button.

Fixed the assignment of new buttons for the wall module selection.

Fixed a problem with incorrectly stacked food after condition dropped to zero.

Fixed the quest list by adding missing references to notes panel.

Fixed the wolf attack collider and changed visibility range.

Fixed a farm pickup error while the farm was saved with a wrong Boolean operator.

Fixed Jack Abernathy’s placing animation.

Fixed Rogers teleportation after the elevator has been fixed and used.

Fixed a player freeze after finishing crafting.

Fixed a block when opening inventory/journal after initial dialogue.

Fixed falling off from the elevator area.

Fixed invisible walls in houses.

Fixed a problem with a quest stopping when an issue with the connected journal notes occurred.

Fixed the bow, which could break in some cases.

Fixed a problem with the craft hierarchy for the carpentry table and remaining crafting workstations.

The bed could not be unlocked on carpentry table whilst it was unlocked in Engineer Tech Tree. This is now fixed.

Could not build iron mine although unlocked. This is now fixed.

Could not build stone mine although unlocked. This is now fixed.

Could not build the workshop. This is now fixed.

Could not build the barn although unlocked. This is now fixed.

The warehouse interaction location is now fixed.

The windmill was accounted as well for the “Newcomers” quest. This is now fixed.

Fixed the Elevator quest.

Fixed the item icon overlays inventory list.

Could not build the Well. This is now fixed.

Could not store items in the warehouse. This is now fixed.

Could not put items in any storage chest. This is now fixed.

Seamstress' table was missing on the radial menu.

Fixed the quest "The chemicals between us."

Applied several fixes plus z-axis elevation to house foundations.

Fixed a variety of bugs related to pathing and foundations.

Fixed a problem with loading destroyed objects.

Fixed a popup about clothes which froze the UI.

Fixed the resolution of tips textures.

Unplaceable foundations.

Fixed text overlaps.

Fixed an issue with falling horses.

Fixed problem with the queue of tips.

Fixed assets with metal shading LOD.

Fixed the audio level text display.

Fixed the cutscene.

Fixed a problem with missing buildings after loading.

Fixed an issue with the spawning of multiple horse after loading.

Fixed disappearing logs.

Fixed the journals UI.

Fixed the quest selection.

Fixed the placement of Taxations assets.

Fixed the man sitting in mid-air in Hope.

Various fixes at Roger’s location.

Repairing object's GUID in scenes.

Fixed an issue with tree spawning.

Fixed an issue of reappearing objects after loading.

Fixed an issue with the gamma slider.

Tweaks to general performance.

Updated shaders and FX

If a player dies to the wolves in “Friend in Need” – the player will be respawned next to Jack.

Updated the lighting setup extensively.

Updated the map’s vegetation.

Updated UI Panels for Inventory/Map/Journal.

Updated the blood and frost overlay.

Updated terrain textures.

Memory optimizations.

NPC performance optimization, most noticeable in Taxation.

Extensive terrain changes.

Increased the draw distance for trees.

Storage and inventory UI should now scale properly on wide screen formats.

The carry ability is switching the perspective to third person.

Farms can now be placed once unlocked in the technology tree.

Tech-exp necessary to gain a tech point increased from 150 to 550.

Performance improvements for loading elements on the map.

Changed texture compression rate.

The player by default have now wears red Long John.

There are no more info popups about items after loading the game.

Pathfinding has been updated (WIP and needs more iterations for improvement in various places).

Arrows should now stick to animals after being fired.

Improved footstep synchronization.

Momma J’s inn was confiscated and locked down by the Marshals. She now resides in a tent.

Players can now sit on benches.

Popups right now fade in instead of popping up.

Moved the chapter trigger to the starting cave.

Changed ground detection, added a function that requires a foundation to stay on ground.

Updated the storage UI display.

Updated items translation, elements in the world, dynamic spawned pickups, tips, buildings, in game info.

Updated the gamma setting in main menu panel.

Updated the animal blood effect.

Changed the logic of the Sense Ability to detect objects better now.

Map updates (new location + Taxation improvements).

Changes in HDRI + colorization.

Increase grid range for tree shadows.

Increase grid range for NPCs.

Improvement for Momma J quest.

Changed Dr. Warp’s position.

“Rich in Stone” quest re-positioning (WIP).

Added the gate to place in "outside objects" category.

Removed the "Tech points" info at start or at loading the game.

Furniture now stores its last rotation during placement.

Updated the audio for shooting with a bow/colt (shooting in stone gives different audio-feedback than shooting in ground).

Updated and improved the riverbank.

Improved the key-binding layout.

Changed the settings UI.

Updated the skill-tree design (WIP).

Updated Roger’s house.

Updated all implemented languages.

We hope that now you can enjoy the Early Access journey into the Wild West as originally intended.

And don’t be surprised if we deploy a few hotfixes and further patches over the next few hours and days. We already have a few further items that we encountered while playtesting and will take care of it asap (e.g. some item names missing or out-of-sync subtitles), before we continue to work on enhancing the Early Access version.

But of course: If you encounter any problems, please get in touch with us on our Discord channel.

The teams from

Moon Punch Studio and Toplitz Productions