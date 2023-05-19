 Skip to content

Coral Island update for 19 May 2023

Summer Update is live!

Build 11255772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Islanders, Summer update is finally here!
We have new festival, new NPCs outfits, combat rework, and more!

**

Summer Update Changelist

**

Animal Festival
Join the Animal Festival on Summer 12, in the town center:

  • Rodeo Challenge: Test your skills on a mechanical bull!
  • Chicken Stare-Off: See whose chicken has the strongest stare.
  • Cow Race: Find out which cow is the fastest in town!

NPCs
Dateables and some townies’ in-game models and portraits now switch to summer outfits during the season.
Enjoy additional dialogues and new heart events.

New Contents

  • Fire Gate: now open for exploration!
  • Fire Gate: discover osmium ores, gems, and new monsters.
  • BOS Hideout: unlockable through story progression.
  • BOS Hideout: shop for rings and 4 new weapon types.
  • Combat Rework: standard, unique, and special attacks for each weapon.
  • Giants Storyline: free the fire giant and embark on a special quest.
  • Errands: dynamic quests in Town and BOS Hideout.
  • Traps: craft to passively catch insects and ocean critters.
  • Scents: consumables to reduce detection by insects, critters, and monsters.
  • Fish Pond & Insect House: available at the Carpenter for breeding fish and insects.
  • Ranching: Pig and Quail now available at Jack's Ranch.
  • Sprinkler Attachments: auto seed/fertilizer can be developed at Ling's Lab starting Summer 8.
  • Ocean Critters: new species to catch while diving.
  • Mastery: level cap raised to 9!
  • Town Rank: increased to Rank C.
  • Festivals: shops added at various festivals.

Improvements/bug fixes

  • Reduced memory usage for smoother gameplay.
  • Game balance optimizations.
  • Over 175 community-reported bugs fixed!

**

Kickstarter Rewards

**
For our backers with tiers "Just the Game" and above, you will receive one code to redeem two exclusive outfits. One is a Kickstarter Exclusive "Farmer Outfit" set, and the other is an additional free cosmetic called Pandabacker. Please check your e-mail or Backerkit account. If you're a Backer and didn't receive the key, don't hesitate to contact Support@stairwaygames.com or our CMs on the Discord server.

Thank you,
Stairway Games

