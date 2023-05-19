Summer Update is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11255772 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Islanders, Summer update is finally here!

We have new festival, new NPCs outfits, combat rework, and more!

Animal Festival

Join the Animal Festival on Summer 12, in the town center:

Rodeo Challenge: Test your skills on a mechanical bull!

Chicken Stare-Off: See whose chicken has the strongest stare.

Cow Race: Find out which cow is the fastest in town!

NPCs

Dateables and some townies’ in-game models and portraits now switch to summer outfits during the season.

Enjoy additional dialogues and new heart events.

New Contents

Fire Gate: now open for exploration!

Fire Gate: discover osmium ores, gems, and new monsters.

BOS Hideout: unlockable through story progression.

BOS Hideout: shop for rings and 4 new weapon types.

Combat Rework: standard, unique, and special attacks for each weapon.

Giants Storyline: free the fire giant and embark on a special quest.

Errands: dynamic quests in Town and BOS Hideout.

Traps: craft to passively catch insects and ocean critters.

Scents: consumables to reduce detection by insects, critters, and monsters.

Fish Pond & Insect House: available at the Carpenter for breeding fish and insects.

Ranching: Pig and Quail now available at Jack's Ranch.

Sprinkler Attachments: auto seed/fertilizer can be developed at Ling's Lab starting Summer 8.

Ocean Critters: new species to catch while diving.

Mastery: level cap raised to 9!

Town Rank: increased to Rank C.

Festivals: shops added at various festivals.

Improvements/bug fixes

Reduced memory usage for smoother gameplay.

Game balance optimizations.

Over 175 community-reported bugs fixed!

Kickstarter Rewards

For our backers with tiers "Just the Game" and above, you will receive one code to redeem two exclusive outfits. One is a Kickstarter Exclusive "Farmer Outfit" set, and the other is an additional free cosmetic called Pandabacker. Please check your e-mail or Backerkit account. If you're a Backer and didn't receive the key, don't hesitate to contact Support@stairwaygames.com or our CMs on the Discord server.

Thank you,

Stairway Games