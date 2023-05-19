Summer Update is live!

Hello Islanders, Summer update is finally here!
We have new festival, new NPCs outfits, combat rework, and more!
**
Summer Update Changelist
**
Animal Festival
Join the Animal Festival on Summer 12, in the town center:
- Rodeo Challenge: Test your skills on a mechanical bull!
- Chicken Stare-Off: See whose chicken has the strongest stare.
- Cow Race: Find out which cow is the fastest in town!
NPCs
Dateables and some townies’ in-game models and portraits now switch to summer outfits during the season.
Enjoy additional dialogues and new heart events.
New Contents
- Fire Gate: now open for exploration!
- Fire Gate: discover osmium ores, gems, and new monsters.
- BOS Hideout: unlockable through story progression.
- BOS Hideout: shop for rings and 4 new weapon types.
- Combat Rework: standard, unique, and special attacks for each weapon.
- Giants Storyline: free the fire giant and embark on a special quest.
- Errands: dynamic quests in Town and BOS Hideout.
- Traps: craft to passively catch insects and ocean critters.
- Scents: consumables to reduce detection by insects, critters, and monsters.
- Fish Pond & Insect House: available at the Carpenter for breeding fish and insects.
- Ranching: Pig and Quail now available at Jack's Ranch.
- Sprinkler Attachments: auto seed/fertilizer can be developed at Ling's Lab starting Summer 8.
- Ocean Critters: new species to catch while diving.
- Mastery: level cap raised to 9!
- Town Rank: increased to Rank C.
- Festivals: shops added at various festivals.
Improvements/bug fixes
- Reduced memory usage for smoother gameplay.
- Game balance optimizations.
- Over 175 community-reported bugs fixed!
**
Kickstarter Rewards
**
For our backers with tiers "Just the Game" and above, you will receive one code to redeem two exclusive outfits. One is a Kickstarter Exclusive "Farmer Outfit" set, and the other is an additional free cosmetic called Pandabacker. Please check your e-mail or Backerkit account. If you're a Backer and didn't receive the key, don't hesitate to contact Support@stairwaygames.com or our CMs on the Discord server.
Thank you,
Stairway Games
