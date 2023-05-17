Build 0.199644

-Added 3d Audio - sounds will fade with distance and have 3d source

-Remove empty Game options

-Add credits and demo intro pop up

-Fix issues with using atomiser and fabricator while unpowered or turned off, including cancelling queue. Smaller drone mast.

-Correct various descriptions text in tool tips.

-Power HUD is not visible when utility turned off.

-Atomiser or machines dont autopick up when turned off or out of power

-Updated cryopod model

-reduced size of drone mast and made non holo material