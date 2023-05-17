-Added 3d Audio - sounds will fade with distance and have 3d source
-Remove empty Game options
-Add credits and demo intro pop up
-Fix issues with using atomiser and fabricator while unpowered or turned off, including cancelling queue. Smaller drone mast.
-Correct various descriptions text in tool tips.
-Power HUD is not visible when utility turned off.
-Atomiser or machines dont autopick up when turned off or out of power
-Updated cryopod model
-reduced size of drone mast and made non holo material
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 17 May 2023
Build 0.199644
