Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 17 May 2023

Build 0.199644

Build 11255763

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added 3d Audio - sounds will fade with distance and have 3d source
-Remove empty Game options
-Add credits and demo intro pop up
-Fix issues with using atomiser and fabricator while unpowered or turned off, including cancelling queue. Smaller drone mast.
-Correct various descriptions text in tool tips.
-Power HUD is not visible when utility turned off.
-Atomiser or machines dont autopick up when turned off or out of power
-Updated cryopod model
-reduced size of drone mast and made non holo material

