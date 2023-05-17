 Skip to content

Vagabond update for 17 May 2023

Hotfix Update 5

Share · View all patches · Build 11255727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add support for looping attacks while holding down the button
  • Add support for looping digging by holding button down and moving
  • Fix a couple crashes

Changed files in this update

