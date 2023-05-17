 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 17 May 2023

Hotfix for Prithvi Release

Share · View all patches · Build 11255482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs affecting playability:

  • Prithvi not proceeding past first mission
  • Duels freezing when matched with another player
  • Intermittent disconnections from server leading to matches ending early

Changed files in this update

Kurukshetra: Ascension Content Depot 1857541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link