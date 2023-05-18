Major Update #1 (including SteamDeck support) & Promo

Last months the team was quite busy working on bringing Chasm: The Rift to consoles and at the same time introducing more tweaks and improvements for PC version. Today it all goes live. In order to celebrate it we are running a 50% promo on the game for Steam gamers.

But what about tweaks? Probably the most important PC update is a SteamDeck compatibility (which will be verified by the Steam team soon), but that's just one of many. Here is the full list:

Implemented aim assist feature for controller input.

Added configurable motion blur post effect into the game.

Improved controls (e.g. more convenient turning and non-linear acceleration).

Introduced a new custom difficulty level that allows individually set player damage, enemy damage and a number of spawning enemies based on different difficulty levels.

Implemented new crosshair configuration (shape, size, color) and improved crosshair preview with animated background.

Fixes the annoying inaccuracy of crosshair position and hit projection.

Implemented dynamic protagonist picture, a feature that changes the protagonist's picture in the in-game HUD in accordance with health and picked-up devices during the game.

Added the following accessibility configuration options: non-stylized font, non-stylized font color and size and a plain color channel mixer.

Added Traditional Chinese language support.

Added the "Continue" option to the main menu. This option loads the latest save slot.

Improved mods support and prepared a guide to make it easier (friction variable)

Moved addon levels loading to the main menu for extra levels.

Improved the load time, all resources are loaded into the RAM.

Improved "menu" keyboard navigation with additional bindings: W/A/S/D is used for navigation and sidebar configuration, SPACE is used for on/off configuration options.

Added FPS lock configuration option.

We hope these changes will address some of your requests and make the gaming experience even better.

Thank you for your support.

Best regards,

SNEG Team