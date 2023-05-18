Underwater Museum Update! 🐟

Share · View all patches · Build 11255309 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello our remarkable Friends! 🐟

Today we have a big update for you! We hope you'll find it useful and interesting ːsteamhappyː

Here it goes!

A list of changes:

Added two brand new locations!!! ːsteamhappyː The museum is the fourth full-fledged location where you can expand your aquarium empire. 🐟

There are many huge aquariums to prepare and exhibits to find and assemble. Of course, first you have to restore the place to its old splendor and beauty, and surely visitors will be happy to come to visit the new place. Ahhh and we would forget, in the museum we will also meet a special "guest" who you haven't seen for a long time and you surely missed him a lot! (picture below related ːsteamhappyː)

The second location is a huge underwater world where many interesting adventures await you. ** A sunken Egyptian city and its mystery is waiting for you to discover it! By the way, finding new specimens of fish, corals and decorations to use in your aquariums. Here you will also find bones of extinct species that will allow you to expand your Museum even more.**

Everything is bigger in the museum location! Have you dreamed of inserting a shipwreck as the main decoration that will occupy the entire aquarium? Here it is possible. Huge plants, decorations, stones, fish, you will find all that in the new location





Other fixes:

placing plants in the ground will make them immediately set , now by setting the plants we can choose exactly where we want them to be. This makes it easier and better to arrange aquariums!

when scrolling information during inspection, the camera no longer skips

fixed automatic feeders , now the food in them does not renew accidentally when loading a save, but you have to manually refill them when the food runs out

fixed fish stats UI, markers no longer go beyond the stats panel

it is no longer possible to remove the same garbage several times in the first underwater level

improved visibility of texts in Asian languages in some places in the game where there was a problem with them

it is no longer possible to sell dead plants for money, they must be thrown in the trash

improved visibility of warning markers above fish with something ailments

in the oceanarium at the entrance, lamp lights no longer shine through the walls and do not illuminate the corridors behind the aquariums

from now on, to swim faster in underwater levels, you only need to have fins in your inventory , you don't have to keep them selected in your inventory all the time to move faster

many minor bugs have been fixed

Just to let you know our friends from Mercat Games are releasing first ever pirate🏴‍☠️ real time tactics strategy game ➡️ Frigato: Shadows of the Caribbean!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1667750/Frigato_Shadows_of_the_Caribbean/

Sea you later, guys ːsteamhappyː

Let us know how you like the newest update!

Aquarist Team