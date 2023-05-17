C3800 Defense Minigame PATCH v0.1.22

FIXES:

-C3800 Defense Minigame:

Getting pretty close to mechanically complete. There still may be lurking issues (with targeting as much of it is new now), but what is mostly remaining with this component of the experience is additional polish and points and scoreboards for the VT version.

-Properly FIXED C3800 lasers not animating/sounding when firing.

-Tightened/cleaned-up fighter targeting feedback and general logic considerably.

-Targetting animation now consistent/functional again. Can jump back and forth between targets side by side to lock onto both.

-VR only: Turning automode OFF now once again enables players to use lasers only for all threats. Coming soon to flatscreen, a key for the same functionality and better controller support.

-When fighters are destroyed by laser, R25 B6 alignment will drop.

TWEAKS:

-Scaled back / changed up the final VT soldier load-outs for the initial tutorial.