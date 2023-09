This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Escapists!

The Mystwood Mansion is finally opening its doors for everyone to join in on the mysterious puzzle adventure!

To celebrate the launch of our first game it is 10% off during launch week!

PS. If you like the game and want to support it, please consider leaving a review on Steam. This is probably the biggest way to support a small 2-person indie team trying to develop games that they love! 🧡

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2292650?utm_source=steam&utm_campaign=announce