Update 0.94 - Final lap! New features, Achievements, +3 Languages and more!

Hello Escort Company managers!

Today's update is probably one of the last push (hotfixes will follow) and you are now playing the final version of the game before it's release to the public on Steam.



Final Erase

I would recommend you to do a final save erase (in the settings) to avoid any problem and to play the best version. I reduced the price of some updates and the number of star necessary to open a gift so the company progression and the unlocking of rewards should be faster :).

This update includes a lot of improvements, bug changes as well as Steam Achievements & cloud save.

I already updated the Steam page with new visual but I will rework them more next week before starting the communication. I will also create some content on the website with extended description for each girl :)

New Feature - Weekly Reward: You were thinking the week count at the top left corner was useless since the beginning of the early access? It is not! The weekly debrief is now here and it will reward you with stars depending the number of contracts you answered! Don't be lazy and make those girls work!

New Feature - Intro group posing!: The girls are now displayed in the intro all together! Will appear only the girls you unlock. We made several outfits that you can change using the "refresh" button on the left. Thank you Jul3D for this great idea!

Click to enlarge:



New Feature - Achievements!: We integrated 20 achievements in the game! I let you discover them on Steam or directly in the game.

New Feature - Cloud Save: Cloud save is now activated on Steam.

New Feature - +3 New Languages: We added new languages you requested: Portuguese, Turkish and Polish. Don't hesitate to poke me on Discord if you find any translation issue in your native languages, they are super easy and fast to fix for me.

Improvement - Pause: Pause button size has been increased and a text has been added it to it to make it more obvious/visible. Thank you for your feedback about that.

Improvement - Warning popup: It can now be clicked to be hidden instantly (and avoid blocking clics).

Improvement - All Presentations (in profile) are now in 4K resolution.

Click to enlarge:



Improvement - All cutscenes for all girls are now in 4K resolution and compressed to reduce weight.

Improvement - All kink videos have been transcoded. They should run faster and smoother.

Improvement - Pricing for Company upgrades have been reduced (girl +1, more money per request, days shorter).

Improvement - Pricing for Areas/Locations have been reduced as well (50%).

Improvement - Increased scroll speed in Reward Panel (when you open a lot of rewards at the same time) as well as in the Task Manager when you have 4/5 options.

Improvement - Working/Resting/Training icons on girls in the left column are now update more frequently and are now black (instead of white) to be more visible. the "?" when a girl doesn't have any task is still white.

Bug fix - Fix an issue where Kimmy was not available in the Gallery at the beginning of the game.

Bug fix - Gym cutscenes was missing for some girls causing the gallery order to be messed up. Same for Piston Fuck missing in Kinks.



Bug fix - There was a bug appearing when opening multiple gifts for multiple times using the "open X" button. Some rewards had bad background or white background.

Bug fix - "discord" button wasn't working in the help panel.

Thank you very much again for all your support during the last 5 months, we worked a lot on the game and change the concept/main gameplay with your advices, I hope this new version is way more interesting/fun/naughty than the first one! This is the final update but I will continue to fix bugs/improve features so don't hesitate to share your feedback/opinions with me here, in Steam Discussions, or directly on Discord.