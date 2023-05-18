Update v0.3.6: New Cards & Playoff Challenge Event

Share · View all patches · Build 11255009 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 08:09:28 UTC by Wendy

This update brings 29 new cards: 3 legendary, 3 epic, 16 rare and 7 common, a new PvE event, and small round of balance changes.

Playoff Challenge Event

With the NBA playoffs in full swing, we thought we would join the party with our own challenge event.

Defeat each stage and conquer the playoffs!

Player Changes

Dejonte Murrei

Salary increased from 26 to 28.

Offense increased from 45 to 61.

Added new passive Foul: Get +1 BONUS SHOT

Replaced second and third skills with two new skills:

Shoot 3 and get +25 TURN METER for each adjacent SPEED teammate. Give your team STEAL UP I.

Shoot 3 and get +25 TURN METER for each adjacent WILL teammate. Give your team BLOCK UP I.

Dejonte was arguably the worst legendary card in the pool, and was in need of a rework. We gave him a large offense boost to improve his scoring capabilities, two new skills that enforce his Will-Speed dual synergy, and a new passive to mitigate the draw back of fouling.

Stephon Curri

Replaced third skill with Switch with a random Winh teammate and Shoot 3. Move to the other wing position and Shoot 3.

Stephon did not have a third skill that synergies with his passive kit. This is now fixed, and also provides an extra boost for move decks, that get two new triggers.

Jimmi Buttler

Offense increased from 53 to 58.

Block increased from 6 to 9.

Playmaking increased from 73 to 75.

Stamina increased from 62 to 68.

Replaced second skill with Catch Up Shots - 5 shots.

Removed passive 4th Quarter: Get Clutch Blocker.

Added passive Behind: Get Hustler.

We felt the need to buff Jimmi to match his real world performance. The addition of Hustler makes him a stats monster when behind, and the addition off Catch Up Shots greatly improves his scoring capabilities.

Bizmak Bionbo

Removed passive Defensive Rebound: Get +10 TURN METER.

Added passive 4th Quarter: Get Clutch Blocker.

Passive Changes

Foul: Get +5 DEFENSE, +3% BLOCK & +3% STEAL permanently changed to:

Foul: Get +7 DEFENSE, +4% BLOCK & +4% STEAL permanently

Affects players: Jarem Jacksun Jr, Dejonte Murrei, JaVeil MacGee, Daivid Nwaba, Onyeca Okongwoo.

Make 4: Get +1 FREE THROW & give opponent +1 FOUL changed to:

Make 3: Get +1 FREE THROW & give opponent +1 FOUL

Affects players: Paulo Benchkero, Stephon Curri, Jamez Hardn, Jaylen Grinn

New Cards





















































































































Other Changes & Fixes

Change the composition of Team Brom from the All Star Challenge: replaced Kairi Irwing with Iulius Randl. Due to the change in Kairi's third skill, it was now nearly impossible to beat an already extremely difficult team.

Changed the skill usage of AI teams in the All Star Challenge. They now have a 33% change to use each skill instead of 80% to use the third skill. This should lower the difficulty and make the challenge more accessible.

Changed the AI teams players face in practice mode. AI teams are now thematic teams, rather than synergistic based on game mechanics, and should be easier to defeat.

Greatly improved the gameplay performance of bot teams. Get ready to be hurt!

Thank you and good luck!