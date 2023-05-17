 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Garage Kit update for 17 May 2023

Desktop Garage Kit 1.1.6 updated on May 10, 2023. New Character, Shortcut Keys.

Share · View all patches · Build 11255006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


**Version 1.1.6（current）
Released: May 18, 2023







V1.1.6 Update:**

  • New Character Addition: We are excited to introduce the 20th character to our roster. Get ready to explore and enjoy!
  • Shortcut Key Function: For a more seamless experience, we have implemented a shortcut key function. Now, effortlessly switch between different screens at your convenience.
  • UI Interaction Enhancement making navigation smoother and more intuitive.
  • Other bug fixes

For more development videos and interactive discussions, please follow us on Twitter(Desktop Garage Kit). We'd love to connect with you!

Get our latest updates and receive extra content gift codes periodically (enter the gift code in-game to unlock)：

Click to subscribe

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2264091 Depot 2264091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2264092 Depot 2264092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link