Desktop Garage Kit 1.1.6 updated on May 10, 2023. New Character, Shortcut Keys.

**Version 1.1.6（current）

Released: May 18, 2023















V1.1.6 Update:**

New Character Addition: We are excited to introduce the 20th character to our roster. Get ready to explore and enjoy!

Shortcut Key Function: For a more seamless experience, we have implemented a shortcut key function. Now, effortlessly switch between different screens at your convenience.

UI Interaction Enhancement making navigation smoother and more intuitive.

Other bug fixes

