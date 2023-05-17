Update to version 0.18.38.158 17.05.2023

Hello Goal! fans!
Today we have an update for you that fixes the last listed Known Issues and other subsequent bugs.
New
- New icon for foreign leagues
Bugfix
- Errors occurred when saving / loading individual lineups, which prevented the creation and loading of individual lineups
- During a live match, changes to the individual line-up could bring kickers onto the pitch and bench who were not in the line-up before the start of the match
- Due to changes to an individual line-up, other line-ups were partially reset
- Despite a full line-up, it was possible that the co-trainer was called in before matches to complete the line-up
- With the help of the co-trainer directly before a live match day, saving / loading could be blocked
- At the end of the season, on 30 June, not all phases of the day's play were fully executed
- Incomplete day phase at the end of the season (30 June) left kickers without a contract at their clubs and led to blockers on saving
- Incomplete daily phase at the end of the season (30 June) led to skipped financial calculations
- Incomplete day phase at the end of the season (30 June) resulted in sponsorship contracts with 0 years remaining, allowing for exploits
- After signing a formerly club-less kicker, a blocker occurred in the jersey number pop-up
- Fixed blocker where kickers were sometimes not correctly removed from the team at the end of their career
- Kickers who end their careers can no longer be traded, prolonged or dismissed via the kicker data viewFixed blocker where some retired kickers were not properly removed from the lineup.
