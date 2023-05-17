May 17th Patch

We convert coffee into code, Terry doesn't sleep.
I've been getting great feedback over balance and bugs, and I have a patch to solve some of those!
Please keep the feedback coming!
- Rewrote the Power Plant system, Power Plants & Power Boosters should now behave more consistently
- New Technology Type for Power Boosters.
- Impact effects are now better applied to match a unit's hit box
- Resized hitboxes of certain enemies
- Changed the health of multiple enemies
- Tech Research Panels should now vanish when it's Tech Structure is sold
- Updated the tutorial to fix some typos and UI fitment
- Updated Icons for some missing technologies
- Fixed the main menu to show you the sample base it always should have shown
