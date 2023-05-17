 Skip to content

Expand & Exterminate: Terrytorial Disputes Playtest update for 17 May 2023

May 17th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11254943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We convert coffee into code, Terry doesn't sleep.

I've been getting great feedback over balance and bugs, and I have a patch to solve some of those!
Please keep the feedback coming!

  • Rewrote the Power Plant system, Power Plants & Power Boosters should now behave more consistently
  • New Technology Type for Power Boosters.
  • Impact effects are now better applied to match a unit's hit box
  • Resized hitboxes of certain enemies
  • Changed the health of multiple enemies
  • Tech Research Panels should now vanish when it's Tech Structure is sold
  • Updated the tutorial to fix some typos and UI fitment
  • Updated Icons for some missing technologies
  • Fixed the main menu to show you the sample base it always should have shown

Gamer Out,
Terry

