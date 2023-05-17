May 17th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11254943 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 16:09:32 UTC by Wendy

We convert coffee into code, Terry doesn't sleep.

I've been getting great feedback over balance and bugs, and I have a patch to solve some of those!

Please keep the feedback coming!

Rewrote the Power Plant system, Power Plants & Power Boosters should now behave more consistently

New Technology Type for Power Boosters.

Impact effects are now better applied to match a unit's hit box

Resized hitboxes of certain enemies

Changed the health of multiple enemies

Tech Research Panels should now vanish when it's Tech Structure is sold

Updated the tutorial to fix some typos and UI fitment

Updated Icons for some missing technologies

Fixed the main menu to show you the sample base it always should have shown

Gamer Out,

Terry