Hey guys, ive had to update the engine Repetendium is using to fix a few critical bugs that were in the engine itself and not my code. Everything should be the same other than possibly some performance gain and the bugfixes, but since it was quite a large engine update there may be some unexpected bugs introduced that I myself cannot account for.

If you do run into any bugs or crashes let me know in the community hub or on the discord and ill get them fixed asap :)