Share · View all patches · Build 11254875 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Bug fixes

-Fixed an issue where zombies buried in racks would appear in Time Attack mode.

-Fixed an issue where best time was not saved in Time Attack mode.

Adjustments and changes

-Barricades now break in two stages.

-The firing angle of spite zombies has been slightly upped.