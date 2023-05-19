- Added 3 ships, Transport Ship, Horn Ship, Submarine
- Commander's spell CD-1
- Emerald Dragon Attack -15
- Enhance Hero king's spell
- Modify the hammer upgrade of some units
- Increased maintenance mana cost for elf summoned creatures
- Buildings that produce gold do not require maintenance
- Reduce the units' population of AI for hard, hell and heaven difficulty, and the difficulty of those level will be higher than before
v2.2.15
