军团战棋 Legion War update for 19 May 2023

v2.2.15

19 May 2023

v2.2.15

  • Added 3 ships, Transport Ship, Horn Ship, Submarine
  • Commander's spell CD-1
  • Emerald Dragon Attack -15
  • Enhance Hero king's spell
  • Modify the hammer upgrade of some units
  • Increased maintenance mana cost for elf summoned creatures
  • Buildings that produce gold do not require maintenance
  • Reduce the units' population of AI for hard, hell and heaven difficulty, and the difficulty of those level will be higher than before

