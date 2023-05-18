New Content
- Jez'Ra the Voidmother
- Morgrul's Mark
- New Emote
Buffs
All of these are underperforming and need some help
Cannon Roller
- Attack cooldown: 2 > 1.8
Crystal Sentry
- Attack cooldown: 1.5 > 1.4
Ghast
- Attack cooldown: 3.3 > 3
- Cooldown: 3.3 > 3
Rimargaal's Breath
- Damage: 150 > 180
Spelldancer
- Mana Freeze: 3 > 2
Stormy
- HP: 175 > 200
- This card has been nerfed by changes to the chain lightning, this should help bring it back to viability.
Vuk's Clutchcooker
- Instant flamethrower after grappling hook
- Stuns minions while they are being moved with Grappling Hook
- Attempting to make Vuk less clunky to actually use.
Rebalance
Harbinger
- Range 14 > 12
- Speed 4 > 5
- Damage 250 > 275
- The highest health flyer is also the super high damage and the longest range flyer, and has knockback... This combination makes it a noob stomper and while it has been reasonably balanced we need to get it to a different place to try to reduce its impact on the lower skill levels of the ladder. This change makes him get closer to the enemy thereby exposing himself to more counterplay, and makes him get there faster, potentially outrunning his support.
Milloween
- Arcane Golem - Can not hit flying
- Arcane Golem - Range 8 > 4
- Arcane Golem - Timer starts on death
- Arcane Golem - No longer mythic
- Basic Attack - Damage 9 > 10
- Basic Attack - Gain an Arcane Charge for each spell you play (max 5)
- Basic Attack - Each charge increases basic attack sparks by 1
- Arcane Golem - Consume all Arcane Charges and gain 1 level for each
- Arcane Golem - Damage bonus per charge 3 > 5
- Arcane Golem - No longer gets bonuses when you play spells
- Perk 1 Cooldown 30 > 25
- Perk 3 - Arcane Golem gains 2 levels from each Spark (60 hp and 10 damage)
- Perk 3 - Reduce cooldown of perks 1 and 2 by 5 secs
- This borders on a complete redesign. This changes the Arcane Golem from the best ranged support to a tank that itself needs support. Also changes the dynamic of how it increases in power.
Volco
- Swap Perks 1 and 2
- His core deck building mechanic is his ability to give rage to minions, not having that available until halfway through a match somewhat disincentivizes people from deck building around it.
Nerfs
Apep
- Attack cooldown 2 > 2.2
Caged Prowler
- Releases after 16 > 20
- Duration 24 > 30
- HP 400 > 360
- It's everywhere, and a very powerful value tool. This does effectively revert buffs it got in the past, but the game changed drastically since then.
Chain Lightning
- 6 jumps > 5 jumps
- Still feels somewhat overtuned at 4 mana.
Crakgul Doomcleaver
- Copies 3 > 2
- Everyone will have seen this one coming. A single wild card isn't actually doing that well, so we aren't going all the way on this restriction.
Future Past
- Mana 3 > 4
Future Present
- Mana 8 > 10
- Both the future cards are simply too good value generators and frankly probably too simple designs. This is something of a placeholder until we find time to do a better rework. They should still be playable for anyone who wants to have fun with this kind of deck.
Mordar
- Tombstone delay 30 > 35
- Giving people more of a window where Tombstone isn't around should allow for more opportunity to exploit Mordar's "all my perks are this based around this one thing" weakness.
Ritual of Servitude
- Can no longer summon 7 mana minion cards
- Can no longer summon 9 mana minion cards when triggered
- 8 mana minions are strong enough that it will likely still be playable activated. This frankly isn't an elegant solution, but something has to be done.
Rocket Scrat
- Range 8 > 6
- Less likely that it will get double jumps off, might not be enough to actually bring it under control, but it should be a good start.
Walking Blind Date
- Alternates between 3 and 4 mana cards
- This card has too few ways in which we can adjust the balance and frankly it has way too many use cases. Hopefully this brings it down to a reasonable level.
