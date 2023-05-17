Patch 1.1.0 Vehicles & Tech

Hi everyone!
Update 1 is now live and brings a ton of new stuff and improvements to the game!
New Vehicles
- Tank: a heavily armored two-seater vehicle that will crush any bug force in its path.
- Hover bike: a light and very fast armored vehicle
New Weapons
- Medic Gun: The medic gun can drain hp from enemies and use it to repair or cure the player or other units. It can also revive fallen guardians with its projectile.
New Units:
- Scorpio LvL2: Very fast and light unit with high rate of fire but relatively low range. Kill them as soon as you see them!
New Tech tree items
- Bow L1: Explosive Arrows
- Bow L2: Teleport Arrow
- Sniper AK8 L1: +2 bullets
- Sniper AK8 L2: Bullet (damages up to five units in a row)
- Drone L2: Repair Drone (automatically repairs nearby units)
- Mine L1: Smart trigger (it only fires against enemies)
- Mine L2: +30% damage
New Avatars
- Added 5 new female avatars!
- Added a new Red Guardian as a galaxy reward
Galaxy Improvements
- Planet Modifiers: We have added planet modifiers that Guardians and Bugs can buy. Modifiers are lost when the opposing faction conquers the planet.
- Top Contributors: You can now check who are the top contributors to each planet and the whole galaxy.
- News report: Added a new section to show the latest news from the front.
New and improved stuff
- Head lights: Map makers can now enable headlights in some maps. Beware that the lights have a performance cost, so please only use it in simple maps.
- Friends lists: We added a "social" tab where you can see all the friends you added in game. To add a friend you can do it from the scoreboard tab in the multitool menu, or from the last played list.
- Added a new "friends only" filter to the join games list.
- Added a "Last played" list in the Social tab.
- Avatars now launch auto calibration when selecting them in the mirror.
- Teleport points are now numbered in the minimap
- Added new text notifying the map maker that they need to win the map to publish it.
- Improved STEAM Haptics: this should fix the index controllers issue losing tracking sometimes.
- The dropship can now move backwards in hover mode
- Improved the network position smoothing of the tank and mech
- Added a galaxy badge icon to the editor maps list so you know which of your maps are part of the galaxy
- Added a hover bike to Snow Hill and Tank to Snow Rescue
- Added German localization
- Added additional map info in the mission tab: the map creator, current difficulty and if the map is part of the galaxy.
Bug Lair assets Pack
- Added 63 new assets to create creepy bug lairs and hideouts!
Lava Biome
- The new biome comes with new effects like fire, 4 new skyboxes and new cliffs and lava pools to decorate your maps.
Map Editor
- Added per unit restrictors to the enemy spawn points. You can now select which enemies can spawn from where.
- Added a new setting for Occlusion Volumes that, instead of selecting all the assets inside the volume, will only select object groups. This gives you much more precision over what needs to hide.
- Improved textures for the Space Biome
- Box Selection (left trigger rotates the box): Use it to create prefabs.
- Added new Local dimming volumes. They are very useful for creating dark environments.
- Added negative button to the scale keyboard
- Supremacy: Added a new setting to configure the time to win.
- Conquer: Added a new setting to define how many of the extra spawners are LvL2 Spawners at the start of the game(only in hard and insane).
- Mission brief proposal (BETA): We made a small experiment with ChatGPT :) it will automatically propose mission briefs every time you click "generate". Still needs work but shows a lot of promise!
- Added 8 new items to the Thermogen pack
- Improved asteroid colliders
-
Fixes
- Fixed changing the difficulty when playing the same level again would not synchronize the difficulty to all players
- Escort: Fixed the miner would stop moving if any client used the gravity gun on it.
- Escort: Fixed players joining mid game would potentially break the game.
- Fixed not being able to press "add to slot" from edit loadout before entering a map with weapon limitations.
- Fixed destroyed vehicles getting the hands stuck.
- Fixed not being able to recycle your vehicles after someone else used them.
- Fixed arrows and decals having collision enabled.
- Fixed the language selector does not change the ui sometimes.
- Fixed the Ship Customizer sometimes not unlocking the skin.
- Fixed after priming the grenade and throwing it, it just sometimes disappears and doesn’t detonate.
- Fixed join game list not working sometimes.
- Fixed Auto-Difficulty multipliers in community maps. Now the game adds hp and damage multipliers to the base difficulty instead of replacing them.
- Fixed firing the energy shield would kill the miner sometimes
- Fixed BHaptics affecting the vest in every gunshot.
- Fixed mind control grenades not working against scorpios in the lobby
- Fixed the reactor in Snow hill is hard to repair
- Fixed invisible walkways blocking sunlight in the editor
- Fixed colliders of several column assets
- Fixed bot count incorrect in the game start panel sometimes
- Fixed if you do an individual hp upgrade then an armory upgrade afterwards, the individual upgrade goes away.
- Fixed the mech would keep firing if you teleported out of it while firing with one hand
- Fixed community maps browser left menu highlights
- Fixed two players jumping into a vehicle at the same time would break the vehicle
- Fixed AK5 robots not destroying their weapons correctly
- Fixed Guardian units not despawning from the lobby
- Fixed frame drops when grabbing dropship boxes in the editor
- Fixed arrows not being able to hit enemies inside the warpgate
Cheers!
