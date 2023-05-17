Update, Version 20230517



English

############Content################

[Beneath the Sphinx]Added a new document: Great Hymn to the Aten

[Beneath the Sphinx]Added a new document: Ritual Rules

[Beneath the Sphinx]The investigation board is fully functional now. However, you may need to gather all the documents before you can solve the puzzle.

[Beneath the Sphinx]Added a secret path that will open after you solve the investigation board puzzle. (It's totally optional, and not required for the main story progress.)

简体中文

############Content################

【狮身人面像密室】加入了新文档：伟大的阿腾赞美诗

【狮身人面像密室】加入了新文档：仪式规则

【狮身人面像密室】调查板的交互完成。但是，要解开谜题需要收集全部的文档。

【狮身人面像密室】加入了一条秘密通道，会在完成调查板谜题后开启。（非必要内容。不影响主线的推进。）

Latest News From Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场：

https://controlc.com/7a6a94cc