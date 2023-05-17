- Minor bug fixes.
- Linux Version Added.
- Added on screen notification of Achievement found for all languages. (flashing star will appear in top left corner)
Last Christmas update for 17 May 2023
Version Update 1.1.4 - 17/05/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2129021 Depot 2129021
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2129022 Depot 2129022
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2129029 Depot 2129029
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update