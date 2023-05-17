Red Solstice 2: Survivors 2.98 Patch Notes

Marines!

We all know the term "shop till you drop"? Well we would like to slightly rephrase the saying so it says "STROL is shot till it drops".

In the new patch, you can now earn points which can be turned into prizes! Wait sorry, wrong tag line.

You can now earn points and spend them on things to make the STROL drop!

There is now a points shop where you can by weapons and various fancy equipment.

Full list of patch notes are below.



Datadump

https://elpida.info/update-298.html

POINT SHOP AND REQUISITION POINTS

• Added Point Shop where players can buy items and bring it to the game just like in campaign.

• Point shop uses Requisition which can be gained by playing skirmish games and finishing missions.

• Amount of Requisition gained depends on the difficulty.

• Number of slots for brining items depends on the number of players, less players more slots, more players less slots.

• Items can be assigned only when you join a game.

NOTABLE

• Further optimized the game and the UI.

• Optimized monsters further.

• Changed the armory UI so it's easier to navigate.

FIXES

• Various menu fixes and improvements.

• STROL marines chemical bomb don't block rockets.

• Door hunters cannot grab players in UBAS anymore.

• Added health regeneration stat to vehicles in armory.

• Fixed some skill and buff descriptions.

• Fixed numerous navmesh issues.

• Vehicles will not be able to detonate armed pipeline by driving over it.

• Seeker bombs will no longer target and explode on friendlies if designated.

• Medic harvest works with autocannon now.

• Psychotic overload and whale mind assault logistics item will not work on players.

• Cryo bomb won't apply damage twice anymore.

• Fixed animations on Broken Home.

• A lot of small bugfixes on multiple skills.

• Fixed 115 map bugs.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/768520/Red_Solstice_2_Survivors/