Neophyte update for 17 May 2023

v0.3.01 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Spells
  • Lava Chakram: Damage reduced from 55% of power to 50%, orbit rate reduced, cast speed reduced slightly, duration reduced from 6 seconds to 5.5 seconds, mana cost increased from 22 to 25.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where familiar followers were crashing the game when destroyed - for example, when equipping/unequipping the Ignite (Fuse) or Storm Spear (Quiver) spells.
  • Fixed a bug where restarting the game while the Berserker emblem effect was active crashed the game.

