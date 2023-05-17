Plasmatic 1.9.2 Update

Patch Notes 1.9.2:
- Introduced translations for Polish, German, French, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese, enabling a broader player base to enjoy the game.
- Improved texture quality for enhanced visual experience.
- Optimized RAM and VRAM usage by approximately 20%, resulting in smoother gameplay.
- Increased game performance through optimization efforts.
- Added Steam RichPresence feature, allowing you to share your achievements and current in-game status with other players.
- Enhanced font quality for better readability.
- Improved graphical settings, particularly the "Low" preset, which is now utilizing AMD FSR technology to enhance game smoothness on lower-end computers.
- Fixed the position of the elevator on levels 7 and 9 to prevent it from clipping into walls.
