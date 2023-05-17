 Skip to content

PLASMATIC update for 17 May 2023

Plasmatic 1.9.2 Update

Build 11254458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes 1.9.2:

  • Introduced translations for Polish, German, French, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese, enabling a broader player base to enjoy the game.
  • Improved texture quality for enhanced visual experience.
  • Optimized RAM and VRAM usage by approximately 20%, resulting in smoother gameplay.
  • Increased game performance through optimization efforts.
  • Added Steam RichPresence feature, allowing you to share your achievements and current in-game status with other players.
  • Enhanced font quality for better readability.
  • Improved graphical settings, particularly the "Low" preset, which is now utilizing AMD FSR technology to enhance game smoothness on lower-end computers.
  • Fixed the position of the elevator on levels 7 and 9 to prevent it from clipping into walls.

