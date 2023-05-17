Build 0.4.16 is Live

Share · View all patches · Build 11254435 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hi Everyone,

Quick update on a new patch build that just went live. Lots of QoL improvements, some balancing, performance stuff and tons of requests from the community have been added in. Let's start with what's new and then dive in to what's to come in the next couple of builds. Here's what's new:

Modified the Burn effect from the chili firebreath powerup. It will now create a burn type of effect with low dmg but fast ticks while the flames damage the enemy. Adjusted hitbox as well

Modified poison powerup and Necromancer Spell: Miasma - Reduced dmg output but the effect now ticks faster and more often

Necromancer Skeleton Pets will not disappear when loading into a boss fight. They will now load in with you

Modified Bogatyr's Passive Ability: By the Sword. Damage boost has been increased from 5 to 15% and the passive also affects Tempest and Retaliation now as well

Modified Bogatyr's Passive Ability: Earthen Might. Damage boost has been increased from 5 to 15%

Necromancer's Effigy Skill now also inflicts minor damage to enemies that attack it

Fixed both Bogatyr and Necromancer max talent achievements. They should properly update now

Bogatyr's Tempest blades will now be able to strike the same enemy more than once before they fade away

Modified stunning blow hitbox and performance optimzations

Boss Souls from Autlaic and Velya will no longer spawn directly on top of the player

Chests and Mimics should no longer spawn during Bloodsap, Autlaic and Velya boss fights

Stone Guardians should no longer launch from across the screen to the player's position in Usvit Depths

Fixed/Improved enemy knockback logic

Nibbler (Giant Rat) will no longer spawn during boss fights in Usvit Depths

When enemies are feared off screen in Autlaic's fight, they will now immediately die

Bloodsap's Roots will now only affect you within the boundaries of his arena

Stunned enemies in swarms/clusters will now properly be stunned

Improved the AI and enemy targeting for the Summoned Ally in Linden Forest

Optimized several hitboxes for player attacks

Improved enemy spawning code with slight performance boost

Adjusted UI to scale text better for longer descriptions on level up menu

Fixed collisions occuring more than once

Code refactoring

We still have a huge list of feedback and requests, so more is coming.

In the next build we will be adding a new Flail mechanic for the Necromancer. This will be an alternative to the existing mechanic for those players that prefer something auto. When selecting the Necro you will be presented with an option for Classic or Auto control scheme. We've taken a lot of feedback into account and we have a plan that still adds a small element of skill (more timing based than anything) w/ the use of the Auto Flail. Expect this build sometime around the end of this week/weekend. There will be additional features/improvements added to the next build as well.

Next week we're planning to give a small preview of the Ranger Class. As with the other 2 classes, she plays entirely different than them, with her own suite of abilities and mechanics to set her apart. There's some really fun stuff coming with her and we're super excited to show her off.

If anyone has feedback bugs or suggestions with this build or anything in general, you can always reach out to us. We listen to everything and do our best to integrate what we can.

Thanks for your support.

Stingbot