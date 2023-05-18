 Skip to content

Flashing Lights update for 18 May 2023

Hotfix: 18th May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11254406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

Multiplayer join list no longer reset slider to top on lobby updates
Screen resolution resets on each game start
Player stumbling on curbs while running

Changed files in this update

Flashing Lights Content Depot 605741
  • Loading history…
Flashing Lights Depot MAC Depot 605742
  • Loading history…
