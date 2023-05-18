Gangstar New York Open Alpha | Update #3

What's up Gangstars,
We've released the third update to the Open Alpha. Check out all the changes below:
- Entering a vehicle will now play a short animation
- Vehicles are more driveable during the Lunar Gravity modifier
- Balance tuning to Loot Frenzy events (changed number of crates and the waves pattern)
- Gun Stores now feature a more varied and random selection of weapons (Epic and Legendary)
- Made it easier to interact with various loot items in the world (prompt now primarily based on distance; if multiple items are in range, pick based on look direction)
- Stopped loot crate sounds from playing in Lobby
- Made improvements on camera lag while driving vehicles
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on some ladders when trying to approach them from the top
- Fixed an issue where no messages were broadcasted for player kills with grenades or RPGs
- Fixed an issue where the visual effects from some modifiers where not visible for players that entered the game after the modifier started
- Fixed an issue with players getting stuck if exploding vehicles landed on top of them
- Fixed various issues with hair/glasses displayed incorrectly in some menu screens
- Fixed an issue where some areas represented on minimap (ping grenade, radar tower) did not match exactly with the actual area of effect
- Nerfed the reward from Chop Shops for Garbage Truck and Bus to prevent abuse
- Polished and increased visibility of the damage indicator on HUD
- Lowered the volume of the intro movie
- Added VFX and SFX for cars falling into water
- Other crash fixes
As always, if you have any feedback or issue to flag, you can refer to our Discord Server.
Enjoy!
The Gangstar New York team
