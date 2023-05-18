Gangstar New York Open Alpha | Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 11254392 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 08:09:23 UTC by Wendy

What's up Gangstars,

We've released the third update to the Open Alpha. Check out all the changes below:

Entering a vehicle will now play a short animation

Vehicles are more driveable during the Lunar Gravity modifier

Balance tuning to Loot Frenzy events (changed number of crates and the waves pattern)

Gun Stores now feature a more varied and random selection of weapons (Epic and Legendary)

Made it easier to interact with various loot items in the world (prompt now primarily based on distance; if multiple items are in range, pick based on look direction)

Stopped loot crate sounds from playing in Lobby

Made improvements on camera lag while driving vehicles

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on some ladders when trying to approach them from the top

Fixed an issue where no messages were broadcasted for player kills with grenades or RPGs

Fixed an issue where the visual effects from some modifiers where not visible for players that entered the game after the modifier started

Fixed an issue with players getting stuck if exploding vehicles landed on top of them

Fixed various issues with hair/glasses displayed incorrectly in some menu screens

Fixed an issue where some areas represented on minimap (ping grenade, radar tower) did not match exactly with the actual area of effect

Nerfed the reward from Chop Shops for Garbage Truck and Bus to prevent abuse

Polished and increased visibility of the damage indicator on HUD

Lowered the volume of the intro movie

Added VFX and SFX for cars falling into water

Other crash fixes

As always, if you have any feedback or issue to flag, you can refer to our Discord Server.

Enjoy!

The Gangstar New York team