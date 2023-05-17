Territory – Alpha 5.99 – Plastic Resource

Added
Plastic Resource
- Plastic type items now return plastic resource when broken down in the primitive recycler or extractor.
- Lots of crafts adjusted to incorporate the new plastic resource.
- Tarpaulin can now be crafted with plastic.
- Amount of Tarp that spawns around the map has been reduced.
- Plastic trash now spawns around the map.
Fixed
- AI respawning after being killed and player leaves and re-enters area
Changed
- Biofuel fuel burn time reduced to 120 seconds each. Max stack increased to 30 and trader prices adjusted. Note that biofuel can be crafted by cooking animal fat on the campfire or gas stove. Biofuel burn time is 120 seconds, Gasoline 60 sec, Propane 45 Sec.
- Biofuel can now be used as fuel for the extractor along with gasoline and propane gas refills. (Temporary until generator/electricity)
- Mining Helmet now requires plastic, duct tape and a flashlight to craft.
Improved
- Road Footsteps
- M1891 gunplay
- Recoil on all weapons tweaked for more impact
